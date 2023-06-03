Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 13,500 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 295,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

