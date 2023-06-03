Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.