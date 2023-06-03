Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $386.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $274.00.

SAM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.75.

Boston Beer Trading Up 2.4 %

SAM stock opened at $342.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Insider Activity

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

