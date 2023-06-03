BORA (BORA) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

BORA (BORA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One BORA token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BORA has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BORA has a total market capitalization of $153.44 million and $1.05 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,750,000 tokens. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official website is borachain.io. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

