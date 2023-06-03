Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.9 %

BAH opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

