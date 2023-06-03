Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $188.01 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $188.01 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.78932696 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,862,596.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

