BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Stock Price Up 0%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.99. Approximately 3,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.62% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility.

Featured Articles

