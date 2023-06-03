BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $47.79 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $306.61 or 0.01132368 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. BNB has a market cap of $47.79 billion and $260.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,856,033 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,856,148.44098377. The last known price of BNB is 306.18009585 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1443 active market(s) with $345,706,094.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
