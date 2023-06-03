Blue Moon Group (OTC:BLUMY) Trading Down 6.7%

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Blue Moon Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

About Blue Moon Group

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care products, including machine wash laundry, pre-wash treatment, underwear laundry, hand wash, strain removers, and fabric softeners, as well as baby liquid laundry detergents; personal hygiene products comprising liquid soaps; toilet and bathroom cleaners; and general home care products, such as anti-mould cleansers, washing machine cleaners, floor cleaners, bleaches, glass cleaners, multi-surface cleaners, and rust cleaners; and antiseptic disinfectant liquids.

