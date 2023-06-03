Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,402,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,273,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $548,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

