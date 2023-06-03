BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 89,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,088. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 297.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

