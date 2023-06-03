BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
