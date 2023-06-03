BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

