BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ECAT opened at $15.68 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,862,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,475,498.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,009,352 shares of company stock worth $15,533,311.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

