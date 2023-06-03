Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $114.86 or 0.00422620 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $56.14 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,178.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00120812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,409,744 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

