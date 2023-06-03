Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.38 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $525.08 billion and approximately $8.38 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $27,076.84 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00424485 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00121354 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025296 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,392,100 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
