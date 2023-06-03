BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $11,697.84 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $11,697.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,370.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 305,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,660. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.