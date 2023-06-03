BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 1,679 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $3,554.90.

On Thursday, April 6th, Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $64,376.42.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 936 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $19,300.32.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 549 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $12,599.55.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $8,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BLFS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.