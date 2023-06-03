BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $5.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.