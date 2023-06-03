Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 237.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $300.20 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.00 and its 200-day moving average is $287.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

