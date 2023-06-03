BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $990,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 53,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

