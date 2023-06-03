BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 7,932 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

