BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.26.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $291.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

