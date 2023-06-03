BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

