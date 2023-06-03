BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.31 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $42.73 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

