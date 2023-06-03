BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,759 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.9 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

