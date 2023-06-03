BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,942.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 356,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after buying an additional 5,089,639 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,000,400 shares of company stock valued at $172,276,766 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKSI opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

