BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,068 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

