BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 5,817 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,951,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

