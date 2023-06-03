Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Jason J. Bonfig Sells 1,136 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.4 %

BBY stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 223,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

