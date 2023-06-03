BARK (NYSE:BARK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.
BARK Stock Performance
BARK opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BARK has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BARK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.
BARK Company Profile
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
