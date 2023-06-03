BARK (NYSE:BARK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

BARK Stock Performance

BARK opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BARK has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Get BARK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BARK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

BARK Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BARK by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 782.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BARK by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BARK by 208.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.