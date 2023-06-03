Barclays Trims PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price to $14.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 874,261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.