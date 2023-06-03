Barclays Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $306,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

