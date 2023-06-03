Barclays PLC Purchases 259,142 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $149,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $251.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average of $247.52. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

