Barclays PLC Has $202.74 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,080,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 679,120 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.55% of Energy Transfer worth $202,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

