Barclays PLC Has $154.35 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $154,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $65.48 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

