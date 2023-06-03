Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.62% of Roper Technologies worth $282,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971 shares of company stock valued at $423,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

