Barclays PLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.26% of Chubb worth $238,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

