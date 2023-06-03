Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,098 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.23% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $146,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,805,000 after buying an additional 408,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,227.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,066,000 after buying an additional 339,730 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.2 %

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.58. 3,105,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,426. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.23.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

