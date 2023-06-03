Barclays Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $70.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

