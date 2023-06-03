Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of Banner Acquisition worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNNR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,048,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 59,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,960. Banner Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

