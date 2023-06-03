Bank of America Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $27.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.81.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

