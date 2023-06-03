Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,578,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,353,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $228.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

