Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.