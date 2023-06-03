Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 7,464 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,226.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 22,179 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $121,540.92.
  • On Friday, May 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 75,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE BW opened at $5.57 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

