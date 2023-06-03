Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 631 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in General Electric were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,496,000 after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,485,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,907,000 after purchasing an additional 396,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $106.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.