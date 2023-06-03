Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $408,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 274,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 562,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 110,570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

