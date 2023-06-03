Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Walmart were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total value of $69,925,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,624,509,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,618,643 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

