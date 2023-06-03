Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Boeing were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $213.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

