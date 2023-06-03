Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys Shares of 711 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $274.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $294.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.12.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

