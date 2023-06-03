Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guardant Health Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.